Exklusives Metallica-Album nur in METAL HAMMER 08/2021

Metallica, Iron Maiden et al. trauern um Malcolm Dome

Malcolm Dome
Foto: Iron Maiden, Screenshot: https://twitter.com/IronMaiden/status/1455168215273836552. All rights reserved.
von
Die Metal-Welt hat einen weiteren prägenden Protagonisten verloren. Der britische Journalist Malcolm Dome ist mit 66 Jahren von uns gegangen.
Eine britische Journalistenlegende ist am Wochenende verstorben. Malcolm Dome wurde 66 Jahre alt. Über seine Todesursache ist bislang nichts bekannt. Zahlreiche Musiker von Bands wie Metallica, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Saxon, Fear Factory, Doro, Mötley Crüe, Raven, Arch Enemy haben ihre Trauer über den Verlust in den sozialen Medien zum Ausdruck gebracht (siehe unten). Er galt als extrem angenehmer, witziger und gescheiter Zeitgenosse und Gesprächspartner.

Malcolm Dome schrieb seit 1979 über Rockmusik und Heavy Metal. Zum einen verfasste er zahlreiche Bücher unter anderem über AC/DC, Metallica und Led Zeppelin, zum anderen schrieb er für Magazine wie „Record Mirror“, „Metal Hammer“, „Kerrang!“ und „Classic Rock“. Doch damit nicht genug: Dome erfand tatsächlich die Genrebezeichnung „Thrash Metal“, als er 1984 über den Anthrax-Song ‘Metal Thrashing Mad’ schrieb.

Journalistischer Vorreiter

Allseits geschätzt

Breites Wissen

black sabbath iron maiden Malcolm Dome Metallica
