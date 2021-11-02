Metallica, Iron Maiden et al. trauern um Malcolm Dome

Eine britische Journalistenlegende ist am Wochenende verstorben. Malcolm Dome wurde 66 Jahre alt. Über seine Todesursache ist bislang nichts bekannt. Zahlreiche Musiker von Bands wie Metallica, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Saxon, Fear Factory, Doro, Mötley Crüe, Raven, Arch Enemy haben ihre Trauer über den Verlust in den sozialen Medien zum Ausdruck gebracht (siehe unten). Er galt als extrem angenehmer, witziger und gescheiter Zeitgenosse und Gesprächspartner.

Malcolm Dome schrieb seit 1979 über Rockmusik und Heavy Metal. Zum einen verfasste er zahlreiche Bücher unter anderem über AC/DC, Metallica und Led Zeppelin, zum anderen schrieb er für Magazine wie „Record Mirror“, „Metal Hammer“, „Kerrang!“ und „Classic Rock“. Doch damit nicht genug: Dome erfand tatsächlich die Genrebezeichnung „Thrash Metal“, als er 1984 über den Anthrax-Song ‘Metal Thrashing Mad’ schrieb.

We are all very much saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of our friend Malcolm Dome. He was fearless, intrepid, passionate and forthright as a journalist and latterly a broadcaster and we respected him immensely. pic.twitter.com/NMRWqGT1zV — Iron Maiden (@IronMaiden) November 1, 2021

Extremely sad to hear of Malcolm Dome’s passing. Not only was he an incredible talent who helped guide my relationship with heavy music, but he was also a great person. Today, I’m thinking of the fun, memorable times we spent together back in the day. https://t.co/9chlIVjSMm — Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich) November 1, 2021

Words cannot express how sorry I feel to hear about the passing of Malcolm Dome. Rest In Peace. God Bless — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) November 1, 2021

So sad to hear of the passing of Malcolm Dome, one of rock and metal’s great journalists. It was always a pleasure giving interviews and generally having a chat. RIP Malcolm, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/cmNGQ6bedp — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) November 2, 2021

Journalistischer Vorreiter

Malcolm was a lovely guy, he interviewed me many times and was always positive about the music. He was one of the first journalists to totally get metal. We even worked together last year when he helped me sort out my Wikipedia entry. Sadly missed. – Tonyhttps://t.co/Te8hippkxB — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) November 1, 2021

Sad to hear about the passing of Malcolm Dome. He was such an important figure for all things rock and metal and championed so many bands over the years. RIP Malcolm https://t.co/Ogy4HSr7Eb — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) November 2, 2021

„Very very sad news regarding the passing of iconic metal journalist Malcolm Dome today… a tireless promoter of so many bands .. ourselves included… and a genuine good guy“ @official_raven https://t.co/ZJQ7aDTvCJ — Raven (@official_raven) November 1, 2021

I’m #so #sorry to hear of the #passing of #MalcolmDome. He was one of my best journalist friends. We knew each other since the early 80s. He was always so supportive & kind to me. I will miss you terribly. Keep on rocking in heaven.

🖤😢🖤🙏🖤🤘🖤

Love, Doro#doropesch#warlock pic.twitter.com/NX41q8Ta6w — DORO (@DoroOfficial) November 1, 2021

Allseits geschätzt

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Malcolm Dome. I have known Malcolm well over 30 years from the early days of The Almighty right up to the present day. He was a fine journalist and a fine human being. Condolences to Malcolm’s family. Rest easy mate. — RICKY WARWICK 🍀 (@rickywarwick) November 1, 2021

So sad to see Malcolm Dome has left us. He was an amazing writer, a passionate supporter of UK rock music and a great sport, even after we trashed his desk at the Kerrang! offices.

Another very dark day for UK rock music. I will miss him so much. 💔 — Ginger Wildheart (@GingerWildheart) November 1, 2021

Very sorry to here that Malcolm Dome has left us. He was a champion of great rock music and a supporter of ⁦@myMotorhead⁩ all the way through to ⁦@PCATBS⁩. RIP Malcolm. https://t.co/C6v5F2eSqg — Phil Campbell (@MotorheadPhil) November 1, 2021

We are saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Malcolm Dome.

Malcolm was a great supporter of Saxon, and will be missed by all.

Our sympathies to his family and friends in this terrible time.

Saxon https://t.co/RPHO3v6z0Z — Saxon (@SaxonOfficial) November 1, 2021

Breites Wissen

Today we lost another legend, Malcolm Dome is a great journalist who’s written many stories on Fear Factory since 1992 R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/BsJYFi0xBK — Dino Cazares (@DinoCazares) November 1, 2021

R.I.P. #MalcolmDome. One of great rock journalists of his time. I first met him in ‘90 and we did countless interviews over the years. Last saw him for an Arch Enemy interview in 2017. I always enjoyed our talks, the man REALLY knew his stuff… A sad day for Rock’N’Roll this. pic.twitter.com/xDxGpw1QCS — 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑 𝕬𝖒𝖔𝖙𝖙 (@Michael_Amott) November 1, 2021

Saddened to hear of the passing of Malcolm Dome. I’ve done countless interviews with him throughout the 30+ years we’ve known each other and always enjoyed our discussions. RIP Malcolm 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uwJddSPv1E — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) November 1, 2021