Metallica: James Hetfield packt Re-release von MASTER OF PUPPETS aus

Am 15. April 2016 veröffentlichten Metallica die Re-releases ihre ersten zwei Alben KILL ‘EM ALL und RIDE THE LIGHTNING, welche sie auch schon per Video vorstellten.

Nun ist MASTER OF PUPPETS an der Reihe: Das 1986er-Drittwerk von Metallica kann in mehreren Varianten erworben werden: Als CD, Vinyl, Dreifach-CD und Deluxe-Boxset.

Drei Varianten

Das Drei-CD-Set enthält das remasterte Album, eine Scheibe mit Roughmixes und Demoversionen sowie einem Interview sowie eine CD mit Livesongs unterschiedlicher Konzerte, die allerdings in der Abfolge einer typischen “Damage, Inc.”-Tour-Setlist sortiert wurden.

Die limitierte Deluxe-Box bietet euch unveröffentlichte Demos, Roughmixes, Interviews und Livesongs aus den persönlichen Sammlungen der Metallica-Band-Mitglieder, wovon viele bislang weder auf irgendwelchen Collectors Editions oder Bootlegs zu hören waren.

Das ist zugegebenermaßen etwas widerlich: Bei einem Metallica-Konzert in den USA ließ ein Mann seinem Urin freien Lauf - und zielte direkt auf eine Familie. Zudem ist ein 108-seitiges Hardcover-Buch mit seltenen und nie zuvor gezeigten Fotos sowie Aufzeichnungen von Personen enthalten, die damals mit Metallica unterwegs waren.

Insgesamt findet ihr in dieser Box drei Vinyl-LPs, zehn CDs, eine Kassette, zwei DVDs, eine von Pushead veredelte Lithographie, ein Ordner mit handgeschriebenen Texten und sechs Buttons.

Seht hier James Hetfield beim Auspacken der Deluxe-Box zu:

Jeder Vorbesteller (ordert das MASTER OF PUPPETS-Re-release hier) bekommt die remasterte Version von ‘Disposable Heroes’ zugeschickt, und wer die Drei-CD oder Delux-Box bestellt, erhält zusätzlich den Download von ‘The Thing That Should Not Be’, live vom Aragon Ballroom in Chicago am 25. Mai 1986.

REMASTERED DELUXE BOX SET

VINYL: MASTER OF PUPPETS (REMASTERED) (180g)

Includes Digital Download (MP3) Card

SIDE ONE

Battery (Remastered) (5:12) Master Of Puppets (Remastered) (8:35) The Thing That Should Not Be (Remastered) (6:36) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Remastered) (6:27)

SIDE TWO

Disposable Heroes (Remastered) (8:16) Leper Messiah (Remastered) (5:40) Orion (Remastered) (8:27) Damage, Inc. (Remastered) (5:32)

VINYL: LIVE AT THE ARAGON BALLROOM, CHICAGO, IL – MAY 25TH, 1986 (2 LP) (140g)

Includes Digital Download (MP3) Card

Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording

DISC ONE / SIDE ONE

Battery (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (3:54)

*Note: Someone didn’t hit record until after we started playing. Master Of Puppets (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (8:18) For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (4:22)

DISC ONE / SIDE TWO

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (7:12) The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (6:15) (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (2:57) Damage, Inc. (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (4:14)

DISC TWO / SIDE THREE

Fade to Black (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (7:01) Seek & Destroy (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (7:22) Creeping Death (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (6:20)

DISC TWO / SIDE FOUR

The Four Horsemen (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (5:23) Guitar Solo (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (3:12) Am I Evil? (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (3:42) Whiplash (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (4:44)

CD: MASTER OF PUPPETS (REMASTERED)

Battery (Remastered) (5:12) Master Of Puppets (Remastered) (8:35) The Thing That Should Not Be (Remastered) (6:36) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Remastered) (6:27) Disposable Heroes (Remastered) (8:16) Leper Messiah (Remastered) (5:40) Orion (Remastered) (8:27) Damage, Inc. (Remastered) (5:32)

CD: METALLICA INTERVIEWS

Previously Unreleased

DISC ONE

Metal Forces Magazine Interview with Lars (40:57) Interview with Cliff (18:34) Metal Madness Magazine Interview with Cliff (19:30)

DISC TWO

WYSP Philadelphia “Metal Shop” Radio Interview with Lars & James (14:07) Sounds Magazine Interview with Kirk, Cliff & Lars (50:41) Swedish Radio “Rockbox” Interview with Lars (5:53) Swedish Radio “Rockbox” Interview with Lars & Jason (4:11)

CD: ROUGH MIXES FROM THE VAULT

Previously Unreleased

Battery (October 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (5:11) Master Of Puppets (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:44) The Thing That Should Not Be (December 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (6:21) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (6:29) Disposable Heroes (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:26) Leper Messiah (December 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (5:45) Orion (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:21) Damage, Inc. (October 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (4:14) The Money Will Roll Right In (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (2:57) The Prince (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (4:46)

CD: RIFFS, DEMOS & OUTTAKES FROM LARS’ & JAMES’ VAULTS

Previously Unreleased

DISC ONE

Battery (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (0:16) Battery (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes II) (1:07) Master Of Puppets (1985, from Kirk’s Riff Tapes) (0:37) Master Of Puppets (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (1:40) Master Of Puppets (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes II) (0:29) The Thing That Should Not Be (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (0:35) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (2:07) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes II) (1:58) Disposable Heroes (1985, from Kirk’s Riff Tapes) (1:27) Disposable Heroes (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (0:32) Leper Messiah (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (0:53) Leper Messiah (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes II) (0:54) Orion (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (1:15) Damage, Inc. (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (1:54) Disposable Heroes (May 1985, Writing in Progress) (4:11) Battery (May 1985, Writing in Progress) (6:26) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (May 1985, Writing in Progress) (6:16) Disposable Heroes (May 1985, Writing in Progress II) (5:40) Battery (Early June 1985 Demo) (4:41) Disposable Heroes (Early June 1985 Demo) (8:38) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Early June 1985 Demo) (5:05) Master Of Puppets (Mid-June 1985, Writing in Progress) (1:31) Master Of Puppets (Mid-June 1985, Writing in Progress II) (12:08) Master Of Puppets (Mid-June 1985 Demo) (8:44)

DISC TWO

Disposable Heroes (Late June 1985 Demo) (8:59) Battery (Late June 1985 Demo) (4:42) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Late June 1985 Demo) (9:00) Master Of Puppets (Late June 1985 Demo) (8:19) Damage, Inc. (Late August 1985, Writing in Progress) (2:40) Leper Messiah (Late August 1985 Demo) (5:34) Damage, Inc. (Late August 1985 Demo) (4:35) Leper Messiah (Late August 1985 Demo II) (5:55) Orion (September 1985 Drum Room Demo) (8:17) The Thing That Should Not Be (September 1985, Writing in Progress) (4:18) The Thing That Should Not Be (September 1985 Drum Room Demo) (6:21) The Money Will Roll Right In (September 1985 Drum Room Jam) (2:50) The Prince (September 1985 Drum Room Jam) (4:58) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Late 1985 Guitar Solo Outtakes) (1:23) Orion (Late 1985 Guitar Solo Outtakes) (0:54) Orion (Late 1985, Kirk & Lars in the Control Room) (1:02)

CD: LIVE AT THE MEADOWLANDS, EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – APRIL 21ST, 1986

Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording

The Ecstasy Of Gold (1:35) Battery (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (4:40) Master Of Puppets (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (8:42) For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (4:24) Ride The Lightning (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (6:33) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986 (5:41)

*Note: The tape ran out before we finished the song. Seek & Destroy (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (3:50)

*Note: The recording didn’t begin until we were halfway through the song. Creeping Death (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (6:47) Am I Evil? (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (4:13) Damage, Inc. (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (5:05)

CD: LIVE AT HAMPTON COLISEUM, HAMPTON, VA – AUGUST 3RD, 1986

Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording

Battery (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (4:26) Master Of Puppets (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (7:59) For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (5:10) Bass Solo (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (0:59) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (9:26) Seek & Destroy (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (7:50) Creeping Death (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (8:20) Am I Evil? (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (3:46) Damage, Inc. (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (5:56)

CD: JASON’S AUDITION & LIVE AT THE COUNTRY CLUB, RESEDA, CA – NOVEMBER 8TH, 1986

Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recordings

Master Of Puppets (Jason’s First Audition) (7:36) Battery (Jason’s First Audition) (4:13) Seek & Destroy (Jason’s Second Audition) (6:11) Creeping Death (Jason’s Second Audition) (5:38) Fight Fire With Fire (Jason’s Second Audition) (4:03) Master of Puppets (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (7:51) For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (4:50) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (6:04) Ride The Lightning (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (6:21) Guitar Solo (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (2:30) Whiplash (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (4:08) Seek & Destroy (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (6:34) The Four Horsemen (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (5:03) Am I Evil? (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (3:45) Damage, Inc. (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (4:39)

CD: LIVE AT GRUGAHALLE, ESSEN, WEST GERMANY – JANUARY 25TH, 1987

Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording

Master Of Puppets (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:46)

*Note: Someone didn’t hit record until we were halfway through the song For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:30) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (5:49) Ride The Lightning (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (6:25) Bass Solo (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (5:06) Whiplash (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:00) The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (5:42) Creeping Death (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (7:42) The Four Horsemen (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:59) Guitar Solo (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (2:47) Am I Evil? (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (3:41) Damage, Inc. (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (5:10) Blitzkrieg (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:25)

CASSETTE: LIVE AT SOLNAHALLEN, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – SEPTEMBER 26TH, 1986

Includes Digital Download (MP3) Card

Fan Recording

SIDE A

The Ecstasy of Gold (1:42) Battery (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:27) Master Of Puppets (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (7:40) For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:20) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (5:52) Ride The Lightning (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (6:12) (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (5:11) Whiplash (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (3:45) The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (5:58)

SIDE B

Fade To Black (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (6:43) Seek & Destroy (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (6:48) Creeping Death (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (7:00) The Four Horsemen (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:47) Guitar Solo (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (1:06) Am I Evil? (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (3:35) Damage, Inc. (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:36) Blitzkrieg (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:05) Fight Fire With Fire (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:41)

*Note: This song was taken from another audience recording of the same gig unearthed in Lars’ vault.

DVD: LIVE & INTERVIEW DVDS

DVD ONE

LIVE AT JOE LOUIS ARENA, DETROIT, MI – APRIL 4TH, 1986

Previously Unreleased except “Creeping Death,” “Am I Evil?” and “Damage, Inc.”

Master Of Puppets (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (5:57)

*Note: Filming didn’t begin until after we started playing. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (4:08) Ride The Lightning (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (7:05) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (10:28) Seek & Destroy (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (6:51) Creeping Death (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (7:59) Am I Evil? (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (3:56) Damage, Inc. (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (5:36)

LIVE AT ROSKILDE FESTIVAL, FESTIVALPLADSEN, ROSKILDE, DENMARK – JULY 6TH, 1986

Previously Unreleased except “(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth” & “Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

The Ecstasy of Gold (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (1:43) Battery (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (4:37) Master Of Puppets (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (8:24) For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (4:12) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (6:20) (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (3:25) The Four Horsemen (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (4:59) Fade To Black (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (7:25) Seek & Destroy (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (3:12) Creeping Death (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (6:07)

*Note: Filming stopped during the encore break. Am I Evil? (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (2:09)

*Note: Filming didn’t begin until after we started playing. Damage, Inc. (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (5:26) Whiplash (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (4:07)

*Note: Filming cuts during the guitar solo.

MTV HEAVY METAL MANIA

Excerpts Previously Available on Cliff ‘Em All, All Other Footage Previously Unreleased

Part I (19:03) Part II (14:16) Part III (18:16)

DVD TWO

LIVE AT AICHI KINRO KAIKAN, NAGOYA, JAPAN – NOVEMBER 17TH, 1986

Previously Unreleased

Battery (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (4:32) Master Of Puppets (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (8:10) For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (4:18) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (5:58) Ride The Lightning (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (6:20) Bass Solo (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (3:30) Whiplash (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (3:57) The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (6:18) Fade To Black (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (7:17) Seek & Destroy (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (6:02) Creeping Death (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (8:14) The Four Horsemen (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (4:31) Guitar Solo (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (4:09) Am I Evil? (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (3:48) Damage, Inc. (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (5:06) Fight Fire With Fire (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (6:05)

MASA ITO INTERVIEW

Previously Unreleased

Excerpt from “Music Tomato World” (8:13)

MTV NEWS INTERVIEWS

Previously Unreleased

James & Kirk (8:34) Lars & Jason – Part 1 (17:09) Lars & Jason – Part 2 (14:15)

REMASTERED 3-CD EXPANDED EDITION

DISC ONE: MASTER OF PUPPETS (REMASTERED)

Battery (Remastered) (5:12) Master Of Puppets (Remastered) (8:35) The Thing That Should Not Be (Remastered) (6:36) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Remastered) (6:27) Disposable Heroes (Remastered) (8:16) Leper Messiah (Remastered) (5:40) Orion (Remastered) (8:27) Damage, Inc. (Remastered) (5:32)

DISC TWO: RIFFS, DEMOS, ROUGH MIXES & INTERVIEWS

Previously Unreleased

Battery (Early June 1985 Demo) (4:42) Master Of Puppets (Late June 1985 Demo) (8:21) The Thing That Should Not Be (September 1985 Drum Room Demo) (6:22) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Late June 1985 Demo) (9:02) Disposable Heroes (May 1985, Writing in Progress II) (5:42) Leper Messiah (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes II) (0:56) Orion (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:23) Damage, Inc. (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (1:55) The Money Will Roll Right In (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (2:58) The Prince (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (4:50) Metal Madness Magazine Interview with Cliff (19:30)

DISC THREE: LIVE FROM THE DAMAGE, INC. TOUR

Previously Unreleased

Battery (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (4:40) Master Of Puppets (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (8:25) For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (5:15) Ride The Lightning (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (6:16) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (6:00) The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (6:16) (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (2:58) Damage, Inc. (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (4:07) Fade To Black (Fan Recording – Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (6:33) Seek & Destroy (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (6:18) Creeping Death (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (6:03) The Four Horsemen (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (5:01) Am I Evil? (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (3:38) Whiplash (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (4:44)

REMASTERED VINYL

SIDE ONE

Battery (5:12) Master Of Puppets (8:35) The Thing That Should Not Be (6:36) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (6:27)

SIDE TWO

Disposable Heroes (8:16) Leper Messiah (5:40) Orion (8:27) Damage, Inc. (5:32)

