Metallica: James Hetfield packt Re-release von MASTER OF PUPPETS aus

Am 15. April 2016 veröffentlichten Metallica die Re-releases ihre ersten zwei Alben KILL ‘EM ALL und RIDE THE LIGHTNING, welche sie auch schon per Video vorstellten.
Nun ist MASTER OF PUPPETS an der Reihe: Das 1986er-Drittwerk von Metallica kann in mehreren Varianten erworben werden: Als CD, Vinyl, Dreifach-CD und Deluxe-Boxset.
Drei Varianten
Das Drei-CD-Set enthält das remasterte Album, eine Scheibe mit Roughmixes und Demoversionen sowie einem Interview sowie eine CD mit Livesongs unterschiedlicher Konzerte, die allerdings in der Abfolge einer typischen “Damage, Inc.”-Tour-Setlist sortiert wurden.
Die limitierte Deluxe-Box bietet euch unveröffentlichte Demos, Roughmixes, Interviews und Livesongs aus den persönlichen Sammlungen der Metallica-Band-Mitglieder, wovon viele bislang weder auf irgendwelchen Collectors Editions oder Bootlegs zu hören waren.
Zudem ist ein 108-seitiges Hardcover-Buch mit seltenen und nie zuvor gezeigten Fotos sowie Aufzeichnungen von Personen enthalten, die damals mit Metallica unterwegs waren.
Insgesamt findet ihr in dieser Box drei Vinyl-LPs, zehn CDs, eine Kassette, zwei DVDs, eine von Pushead veredelte Lithographie, ein Ordner mit handgeschriebenen Texten und sechs Buttons.
Seht hier James Hetfield beim Auspacken der Deluxe-Box zu:
Jeder Vorbesteller (ordert das MASTER OF PUPPETS-Re-release hier) bekommt die remasterte Version von ‘Disposable Heroes’ zugeschickt, und wer die Drei-CD oder Delux-Box bestellt, erhält zusätzlich den Download von ‘The Thing That Should Not Be’, live vom Aragon Ballroom in Chicago am 25. Mai 1986.
