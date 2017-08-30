Toggle menu

Metallica: James Hetfield packt Re-release von MASTER OF PUPPETS aus

Am 10. November erscheint mit MASTER OF PUPPETS die nächste remasterte Wiederveröffentlichung von Metallica. James Hetfield präsentiert euch die Deluxe-Version in einem Unboxing-Video.
Am 15. April 2016 veröffentlichten Metallica die Re-releases ihre ersten zwei Alben KILL ‘EM ALL und RIDE THE LIGHTNING, welche sie auch schon per Video vorstellten.

Nun ist MASTER OF PUPPETS an der Reihe: Das 1986er-Drittwerk von Metallica kann in mehreren Varianten erworben werden: Als CD, Vinyl, Dreifach-CD und Deluxe-Boxset.

Drei Varianten

Das Drei-CD-Set enthält das remasterte Album, eine Scheibe mit Roughmixes und Demoversionen sowie einem Interview sowie eine CD mit Livesongs unterschiedlicher Konzerte, die allerdings in der Abfolge einer typischen “Damage, Inc.”-Tour-Setlist sortiert wurden.

Die limitierte Deluxe-Box bietet euch unveröffentlichte Demos, Roughmixes, Interviews und Livesongs aus den persönlichen Sammlungen der Metallica-Band-Mitglieder, wovon viele bislang weder auf irgendwelchen Collectors Editions oder Bootlegs zu hören waren.

Zudem ist ein 108-seitiges Hardcover-Buch mit seltenen und nie zuvor gezeigten Fotos sowie Aufzeichnungen von Personen enthalten, die damals mit Metallica unterwegs waren.

Insgesamt findet ihr in dieser Box drei Vinyl-LPs, zehn CDs, eine Kassette, zwei DVDs, eine von Pushead veredelte Lithographie, ein Ordner mit handgeschriebenen Texten und sechs Buttons.

Seht hier James Hetfield beim Auspacken der Deluxe-Box zu:

Jeder Vorbesteller (ordert das MASTER OF PUPPETS-Re-release hier) bekommt die remasterte Version von ‘Disposable Heroes’ zugeschickt, und wer die Drei-CD oder Delux-Box bestellt, erhält zusätzlich den Download von ‘The Thing That Should Not Be’, live vom Aragon Ballroom in Chicago am 25. Mai 1986.

 

REMASTERED DELUXE BOX SET

VINYL: MASTER OF PUPPETS (REMASTERED) (180g)
Includes Digital Download (MP3) Card

SIDE ONE

  1. Battery (Remastered) (5:12)
  2. Master Of Puppets (Remastered) (8:35)
  3. The Thing That Should Not Be (Remastered) (6:36)
  4. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Remastered) (6:27)

SIDE TWO

  1. Disposable Heroes (Remastered) (8:16)
  2. Leper Messiah (Remastered) (5:40)
  3. Orion (Remastered) (8:27)
  4. Damage, Inc. (Remastered) (5:32)

VINYL: LIVE AT THE ARAGON BALLROOM, CHICAGO, IL – MAY 25TH, 1986 (2 LP) (140g)
Includes Digital Download (MP3) Card
Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording

DISC ONE / SIDE ONE

  1. Battery (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (3:54)
    *Note: Someone didn’t hit record until after we started playing.
  2. Master Of Puppets (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (8:18)
  3. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (4:22)

DISC ONE / SIDE TWO

  1. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (7:12)
  2. The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (6:15)
  3. (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (2:57)
  4. Damage, Inc. (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (4:14)

DISC TWO / SIDE THREE

  1. Fade to Black (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (7:01)
  2. Seek & Destroy (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (7:22)
  3. Creeping Death (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (6:20)

DISC TWO / SIDE FOUR

  1. The Four Horsemen (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (5:23)
  2. Guitar Solo (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (3:12)
  3. Am I Evil? (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (3:42)
  4. Whiplash (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (4:44)

CD: MASTER OF PUPPETS (REMASTERED)

  1. Battery (Remastered) (5:12)
  2. Master Of Puppets (Remastered) (8:35)
  3. The Thing That Should Not Be (Remastered) (6:36)
  4. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Remastered) (6:27)
  5. Disposable Heroes (Remastered) (8:16)
  6. Leper Messiah (Remastered) (5:40)
  7. Orion (Remastered) (8:27)
  8. Damage, Inc. (Remastered) (5:32)

CD: METALLICA INTERVIEWS
Previously Unreleased

DISC ONE

  1. Metal Forces Magazine Interview with Lars (40:57)
  2. Interview with Cliff (18:34)
  3. Metal Madness Magazine Interview with Cliff (19:30)

DISC TWO

  1. WYSP Philadelphia “Metal Shop” Radio Interview with Lars & James (14:07)
  2. Sounds Magazine Interview with Kirk, Cliff & Lars (50:41)
  3. Swedish Radio “Rockbox” Interview with Lars (5:53)
  4. Swedish Radio “Rockbox” Interview with Lars & Jason (4:11)

CD: ROUGH MIXES FROM THE VAULT
Previously Unreleased

  1. Battery (October 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (5:11)
  2. Master Of Puppets (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:44)
  3. The Thing That Should Not Be (December 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (6:21)
  4. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (6:29)
  5. Disposable Heroes (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:26)
  6. Leper Messiah (December 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (5:45)
  7. Orion (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:21)
  8. Damage, Inc. (October 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (4:14)
  9. The Money Will Roll Right In (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (2:57)
  10. The Prince (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (4:46)

CD: RIFFS, DEMOS & OUTTAKES FROM LARS’ & JAMES’ VAULTS
Previously Unreleased

DISC ONE

  1. Battery (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (0:16)
  2. Battery (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes II) (1:07)
  3. Master Of Puppets (1985, from Kirk’s Riff Tapes) (0:37)
  4. Master Of Puppets (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (1:40)
  5. Master Of Puppets (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes II) (0:29)
  6. The Thing That Should Not Be (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (0:35)
  7. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (2:07)
  8. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes II) (1:58)
  9. Disposable Heroes (1985, from Kirk’s Riff Tapes) (1:27)
  10. Disposable Heroes (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (0:32)
  11. Leper Messiah (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (0:53)
  12. Leper Messiah (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes II) (0:54)
  13. Orion (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (1:15)
  14. Damage, Inc. (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (1:54)
  15. Disposable Heroes (May 1985, Writing in Progress) (4:11)
  16. Battery (May 1985, Writing in Progress) (6:26)
  17. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (May 1985, Writing in Progress) (6:16)
  18. Disposable Heroes (May 1985, Writing in Progress II) (5:40)
  19. Battery (Early June 1985 Demo) (4:41)
  20. Disposable Heroes (Early June 1985 Demo) (8:38)
  21. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Early June 1985 Demo) (5:05)
  22. Master Of Puppets (Mid-June 1985, Writing in Progress) (1:31)
  23. Master Of Puppets (Mid-June 1985, Writing in Progress II) (12:08)
  24. Master Of Puppets (Mid-June 1985 Demo) (8:44)

DISC TWO

  1. Disposable Heroes (Late June 1985 Demo) (8:59)
  2. Battery (Late June 1985 Demo) (4:42)
  3. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Late June 1985 Demo) (9:00)
  4. Master Of Puppets (Late June 1985 Demo) (8:19)
  5. Damage, Inc. (Late August 1985, Writing in Progress) (2:40)
  6. Leper Messiah (Late August 1985 Demo) (5:34)
  7. Damage, Inc. (Late August 1985 Demo) (4:35)
  8. Leper Messiah (Late August 1985 Demo II) (5:55)
  9. Orion (September 1985 Drum Room Demo) (8:17)
  10. The Thing That Should Not Be (September 1985, Writing in Progress) (4:18)
  11. The Thing That Should Not Be (September 1985 Drum Room Demo) (6:21)
  12. The Money Will Roll Right In (September 1985 Drum Room Jam) (2:50)
  13. The Prince (September 1985 Drum Room Jam) (4:58)
  14. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Late 1985 Guitar Solo Outtakes) (1:23)
  15. Orion (Late 1985 Guitar Solo Outtakes) (0:54)
  16. Orion (Late 1985, Kirk & Lars in the Control Room) (1:02)

CD: LIVE AT THE MEADOWLANDS, EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – APRIL 21ST, 1986
Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording

  1. The Ecstasy Of Gold (1:35)
  2. Battery (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (4:40)
  3. Master Of Puppets (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (8:42)
  4. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (4:24)
  5. Ride The Lightning (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (6:33)
  6. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986 (5:41)
    *Note: The tape ran out before we finished the song.
  7. Seek & Destroy (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (3:50)
    *Note: The recording didn’t begin until we were halfway through the song.
  8. Creeping Death (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (6:47)
  9. Am I Evil? (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (4:13)
  10. Damage, Inc. (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (5:05)

CD: LIVE AT HAMPTON COLISEUM, HAMPTON, VA – AUGUST 3RD, 1986
Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording

  1. Battery (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (4:26)
  2. Master Of Puppets (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (7:59)
  3. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (5:10)
  4. Bass Solo (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (0:59)
  5. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (9:26)
  6. Seek & Destroy (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (7:50)
  7. Creeping Death (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (8:20)
  8. Am I Evil? (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (3:46)
  9. Damage, Inc. (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (5:56)

CD: JASON’S AUDITION & LIVE AT THE COUNTRY CLUB, RESEDA, CA – NOVEMBER 8TH, 1986
Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recordings

  1. Master Of Puppets (Jason’s First Audition) (7:36)
  2. Battery (Jason’s First Audition) (4:13)
  3. Seek & Destroy (Jason’s Second Audition) (6:11)
  4. Creeping Death (Jason’s Second Audition) (5:38)
  5. Fight Fire With Fire (Jason’s Second Audition) (4:03)
  6. Master of Puppets (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (7:51)
  7. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (4:50)
  8. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (6:04)
  9. Ride The Lightning (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (6:21)
  10. Guitar Solo (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (2:30)
  11. Whiplash (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (4:08)
  12. Seek & Destroy (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (6:34)
  13. The Four Horsemen (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (5:03)
  14. Am I Evil? (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (3:45)
  15. Damage, Inc. (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (4:39)

CD: LIVE AT GRUGAHALLE, ESSEN, WEST GERMANY – JANUARY 25TH, 1987
Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording

  1. Master Of Puppets (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:46)
    *Note: Someone didn’t hit record until we were halfway through the song
  2. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:30)
  3. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (5:49)
  4. Ride The Lightning (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (6:25)
  5. Bass Solo (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (5:06)
  6. Whiplash (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:00)
  7. The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (5:42)
  8. Creeping Death (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (7:42)
  9. The Four Horsemen (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:59)
  10. Guitar Solo (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (2:47)
  11. Am I Evil? (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (3:41)
  12. Damage, Inc. (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (5:10)
  13. Blitzkrieg (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:25)

CASSETTE: LIVE AT SOLNAHALLEN, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – SEPTEMBER 26TH, 1986
Includes Digital Download (MP3) Card
Fan Recording

SIDE A

  1. The Ecstasy of Gold (1:42)
  2. Battery (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:27)
  3. Master Of Puppets (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (7:40)
  4. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:20)
  5. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (5:52)
  6. Ride The Lightning (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (6:12)
  7. (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (5:11)
  8. Whiplash (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (3:45)
  9. The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (5:58)

SIDE B

  1. Fade To Black (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (6:43)
  2. Seek & Destroy (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (6:48)
  3. Creeping Death (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (7:00)
  4. The Four Horsemen (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:47)
  5. Guitar Solo (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (1:06)
  6. Am I Evil? (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (3:35)
  7. Damage, Inc. (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:36)
  8. Blitzkrieg (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:05)
  9. Fight Fire With Fire (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:41)
    *Note: This song was taken from another audience recording of the same gig unearthed in Lars’ vault.

DVD: LIVE & INTERVIEW DVDS

DVD ONE

LIVE AT JOE LOUIS ARENA, DETROIT, MI – APRIL 4TH, 1986
Previously Unreleased except “Creeping Death,” “Am I Evil?” and “Damage, Inc.”

  1. Master Of Puppets (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (5:57)
    *Note: Filming didn’t begin until after we started playing.
  2. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (4:08)
  3. Ride The Lightning (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (7:05)
  4. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (10:28)
  5. Seek & Destroy (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (6:51)
  6. Creeping Death (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (7:59)
  7. Am I Evil? (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (3:56)
  8. Damage, Inc. (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (5:36)

LIVE AT ROSKILDE FESTIVAL, FESTIVALPLADSEN, ROSKILDE, DENMARK – JULY 6TH, 1986
Previously Unreleased except “(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth” & “Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

  1. The Ecstasy of Gold (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (1:43)
  2. Battery (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (4:37)
  3. Master Of Puppets (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (8:24)
  4. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (4:12)
  5. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (6:20)
  6. (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (3:25)
  7. The Four Horsemen (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (4:59)
  8. Fade To Black (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (7:25)
  9. Seek & Destroy (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (3:12)
  10. Creeping Death (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (6:07)
    *Note: Filming stopped during the encore break.
  11. Am I Evil? (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (2:09)
    *Note: Filming didn’t begin until after we started playing.
  12. Damage, Inc. (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (5:26)
  13. Whiplash (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (4:07)
    *Note: Filming cuts during the guitar solo.

MTV HEAVY METAL MANIA
Excerpts Previously Available on Cliff ‘Em All, All Other Footage Previously Unreleased

  1. Part I (19:03)
  2. Part II (14:16)
  3. Part III (18:16)

DVD TWO

LIVE AT AICHI KINRO KAIKAN, NAGOYA, JAPAN – NOVEMBER 17TH, 1986
Previously Unreleased

  1. Battery (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (4:32)
  2. Master Of Puppets (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (8:10)
  3. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (4:18)
  4. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (5:58)
  5. Ride The Lightning (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (6:20)
  6. Bass Solo (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (3:30)
  7. Whiplash (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (3:57)
  8. The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (6:18)
  9. Fade To Black (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (7:17)
  10. Seek & Destroy (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (6:02)
  11. Creeping Death (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (8:14)
  12. The Four Horsemen (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (4:31)
  13. Guitar Solo (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (4:09)
  14. Am I Evil? (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (3:48)
  15. Damage, Inc. (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (5:06)
  16. Fight Fire With Fire (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (6:05)

MASA ITO INTERVIEW
Previously Unreleased

  1. Excerpt from “Music Tomato World” (8:13)

MTV NEWS INTERVIEWS
Previously Unreleased

  1. James & Kirk (8:34)
  2. Lars & Jason – Part 1 (17:09)
  3. Lars & Jason – Part 2 (14:15)

REMASTERED 3-CD EXPANDED EDITION

DISC ONE: MASTER OF PUPPETS (REMASTERED)

  1. Battery (Remastered) (5:12)
  2. Master Of Puppets (Remastered) (8:35)
  3. The Thing That Should Not Be (Remastered) (6:36)
  4. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Remastered) (6:27)
  5. Disposable Heroes (Remastered) (8:16)
  6. Leper Messiah (Remastered) (5:40)
  7. Orion (Remastered) (8:27)
  8. Damage, Inc. (Remastered) (5:32)

DISC TWO: RIFFS, DEMOS, ROUGH MIXES & INTERVIEWS
Previously Unreleased

  1. Battery (Early June 1985 Demo) (4:42)
  2. Master Of Puppets (Late June 1985 Demo) (8:21)
  3. The Thing That Should Not Be (September 1985 Drum Room Demo) (6:22)
  4. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Late June 1985 Demo) (9:02)
  5. Disposable Heroes (May 1985, Writing in Progress II) (5:42)
  6. Leper Messiah (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes II) (0:56)
  7. Orion (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:23)
  8. Damage, Inc. (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (1:55)
  9. The Money Will Roll Right In (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (2:58)
  10. The Prince (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (4:50)
  11. Metal Madness Magazine Interview with Cliff (19:30)

DISC THREE: LIVE FROM THE DAMAGE, INC. TOUR
Previously Unreleased

  1. Battery (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (4:40)
  2. Master Of Puppets (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (8:25)
  3. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (5:15)
  4. Ride The Lightning (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (6:16)
  5. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (6:00)
  6. The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (6:16)
  7. (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (2:58)
  8. Damage, Inc. (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (4:07)
  9. Fade To Black (Fan Recording – Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (6:33)
  10. Seek & Destroy (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (6:18)
  11. Creeping Death (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (6:03)
  12. The Four Horsemen (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (5:01)
  13. Am I Evil? (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (3:38)
  14. Whiplash (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (4:44)

REMASTERED VINYL

SIDE ONE

  1. Battery (5:12)
  2. Master Of Puppets (8:35)
  3. The Thing That Should Not Be (6:36)
  4. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (6:27)

SIDE TWO

  1. Disposable Heroes (8:16)
  2. Leper Messiah (5:40)
  3. Orion (8:27)
  4. Damage, Inc. (5:32)

REMASTERED CD

  1. Battery (5:12)
  2. Master Of Puppets (8:35)
  3. The Thing That Should Not Be (6:36)
  4. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (6:27)
  5. Disposable Heroes (8:16)
  6. Leper Messiah (5:40)
  7. Orion (8:27)
  8. Damage, Inc. (5:32)

