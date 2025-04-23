Linkin Park werden beim diesjährigen Champions League-Finale in München aufspielen.

[Update 16.4.2025:] Die Gerüchte (siehe Originalmeldung unten) haben sich bestätigt: Linkin Park werden beim Champions-League-Finale in München auftreten. Der Auftritt von Linkin Park beim Männerfußball-Finale soll nicht in der Halbzeit, sondern zu Beginn stattfinden. Das Finale findet zwar „dahoam“ statt; ob der FC Bayern am 31. Mai das Spiel bestreiten wird, ist jedoch noch nicht raus. Klar hingegen ist: Linkin Park werden dabei sein! Das haben sie jetzt in einem Sponsoren-Video verkündet: "Mit unserem neuen Album und der laufenden Tour sind wir überwältigt von der Energie und Begeisterung der Fans. Wir können es kaum erwarten, die gleiche Energie und Begeisterung…