Im Augenblick (Stand 23.04.2025) gibt es 926 Songs beim Streaming-Riesen Spotify, die mehr als eine Milliarde Abrufe verbuchen konnten. Nachhören kann man sämtliche Tracks in der zugehörigen Playlist. Da sich dort allerdings auch zahlreiche Metal-fremde Stücke tummeln, haben wir für unsere METAL HAMMER-Leser jene 66 Songs herausgepickt, die von Bedeutung sind.
Eine Handvoll Bands haben es hierbei sogar vollbracht, mehrere ihrer Lieder unterzubringen. So sind AC/DC, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Green Day, Guns N’ Roses, Linkin Park, Metallica, Nirvana, The Offspring, Queen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, System Of A Down und Toto darunter.
Sämtliche Gruppen aus dem Indie Rock-Sektor wie Arctic Monkeys, Cage The Elephant, The Killers oder Kings Of Leon haben wir aus Genre-Gründen außen vor gelassen.
66 rockende Spotify-Titel über 1 Milliarde Streams:
- 3 Doors Down ‘Kryptonite’
- AC/DC ‘Back In Black’
- AC/DC ‘Highway To Hell’
- AC/DC ‘Thunderstruck’
- AC/DC ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’
- Aerosmith ‘Dream On’
- Aerosmith ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’
- The Animals ‘House Of The Rising Sun’
- Black Sabbath ‘Paranoid’
- Blink-182 ‘All The Small Things’
- Blur ‘Song 2’
- Bon Jovi ‘It’s My Life’
- Bon Jovi ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’
- Bon Jovi ‘You Give Love A Bad Name’
- The Clash ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’
- Dire Straits ‘Sultans Of Swing’
- The Eagles ‘Hotel California’
- Evanescence ‘Bring Me To Life’
- Foo Fighters ‘Everlong’
- Foreigner ‘I Want To Know What Love Is’
- Green Day ‘American Idiot’
- Green Day ‘Basket Case’
- Guns N’ Roses ‘November Rain’
- Guns N’ Roses ‘Paradise City’
- Guns N’ Roses ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’
- Guns N’ Roses ‘Welcome To The Jungle’
- Jimmy Eat World ‘The Middle’
- Journey ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’
- Kiss ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’
- Led Zeppelin ‘Stairway To Heaven’
- Linkin Park ‘In The End’
- Linkin Park ‘Numb’
- Linkin Park ‘Numb / Encore’ feat. Jay-Z
- Linkin Park ‘What I’ve Done’
- Lynyrd Skynyrd ’Sweet Home Alabama’
- Metallica ‘Enter Sandman’
- Metallica ‘Master Of Puppets’
- Metallica ‘Nothing Else Matters’
- My Chemical Romance ‘Teenagers’
- Nickelback ‘How You Remind Me’
- Nirvana ‘Come As You Are’
- Nirvana ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’
- The Offspring ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’
- The Offspring ‘You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid’
- Papa Roach ‘Last Resort’
- Pink Floyd ‘Another Brick In The Wall, Pt. 2’
- Pixies ‘Where Is My Mind?’
- Queen ‘Another One Bites The Dust’
- Queen ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ [sogar über zwei Milliarden Streams]
- Queen ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’
- Queen ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’
- Queen ‘Under Pressure’
- Queen ‘We Will Rock You’
- Rage Against The Machine ‘Killing In The Name’
- Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Californication’
- Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Can’t Stop’
- Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Otherside’
- Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Scar Tissue’
- Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Snow (Hey Oh)’
- Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Under The Bridge’
- Survivor ‘Eye Of The Tiger’
- System Of A Down ‘Chop Suey!’
- System Of A Down ‘Toxicity’
- Toto ‘Africa’
- Toto ‘Hold The Line’
- Van Halen ‘Jump’
