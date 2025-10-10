Marlo Grosshardt live on tour

Wenn sich Slipknot hierfür mal nicht ’ne Flasche Rotkäppchen aufmachen: Corey Taylor und Co. haben einen Song mit über 1 Milliarde Streams.

Slipknot haben etwas zu feiern: Die Maskenmetaller um Frontmann Corey Taylor sind nämlich in einen exklusiven Club aufgenommen worden -- den Billions Club, wie auch die zugehörige Playlist bei Spotify heißt. Denn ihr Song ‘Duality’ verzeichnet seit Kurzem über eine Milliarde Streams beim Streaming-Riesen. Gratulation! Namedropping galore Weitere schwergewichtige Rock- und Metal-Tracks im Billions Club sind zum Beispiel ‘Nothing Else Matters’, ‘Enter Sandman’ und ‘Master Of Puppets’ von Metallica, ‘Dream On’ von Aerosmith, ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ von Survivor und ‘Last Resort’ von Papa Roach. Ebenfalls mit von der Partie sind unter anderem Guns N’ Roses mit ‘Paradise City’, ‘Welcome…