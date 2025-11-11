Toggle menu

Hellfest 2026: Line-up mit 186 Bands fix, u.a. Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden 2026
Foto: JOHN McMURTRIE. All rights reserved.
von
Auch das Hellfest in Frankreich haut ein Line-up für 2026 raus, das es in sich hat — mit unter anderem Iron Maiden, Sabaton und Volbeat.
Wenn bestimmte Festivals ihr Line-up verkünden, wird die ganze Metal-Welt hellhörig — so auch beim Hellfest. Das Open Air hat kürzlich sage und schreibe 186 Bands für das kommende Jahr bestätigt — darunter Iron Maiden, Bring Me The Horizon, Limp Bizkit und The Offspring als Headliner. Die Sause steigt vom 18. bis 21. Juni 2026 wie gewohnt im französischen Clisson.

Ebenfalls mit von der Partie beim Hellfest sind unter anderem Deep Purple, Alice Cooper, The Pretty Reckless, Papa Roach, Alestorm, Feuerschwanz, Helloween, Accept, Sabaton, Opeth, Bloodywood, Mastodon, Blood Incantation, A Perfect Circle, Volbeat, Megadeth, Hatebreed und Behemoth. Das vollständige Line-up nach Tagen und Bühnen aufgeschlüsselt folgt direkt im Anschluss…

Donnerstag, 18. Juni 2026

Mainstage 01:

Mainstage 02:

  • Deep Purple
  • Alice Cooper
  • The Pretty Reckless
  • Alestorm
  • Mikkey Dee With Friends Playing Motörhead Classics

Warzone Stage:

Valley Stage:

Temple Stage:

Freitag, 19. Juni 2026

Mainstage 01:

  • Iron Maiden
  • Helloween (40th Anniversary Set)
  • Ultra Vomit
  • Accept
  • Queensrÿche
  • Sortilège
  • Winds Of Steel
  • Blackrain

Mainstage 02:

Warzone Stage:

Valley Stage:

Altar Stage:

Temple Stage:

Samstag, 20. Juni 2026

Mainstage 01:

Mainstage 02:

Warzone Stage:

Valley Stage:

Altar Stage:

Temple Stage:

Sonntag, 21. Juni 2026

Mainstage 01:

Mainstage 02:

Warzone Stage:

Valley Stage:

Altar Stage:

Temple Stage:


