Wenn bestimmte Festivals ihr Line-up verkünden, wird die ganze Metal-Welt hellhörig — so auch beim Hellfest. Das Open Air hat kürzlich sage und schreibe 186 Bands für das kommende Jahr bestätigt — darunter Iron Maiden, Bring Me The Horizon, Limp Bizkit und The Offspring als Headliner. Die Sause steigt vom 18. bis 21. Juni 2026 wie gewohnt im französischen Clisson.
Ebenfalls mit von der Partie beim Hellfest sind unter anderem Deep Purple, Alice Cooper, The Pretty Reckless, Papa Roach, Alestorm, Feuerschwanz, Helloween, Accept, Sabaton, Opeth, Bloodywood, Mastodon, Blood Incantation, A Perfect Circle, Volbeat, Megadeth, Hatebreed und Behemoth. Das vollständige Line-up nach Tagen und Bühnen aufgeschlüsselt folgt direkt im Anschluss…
Donnerstag, 18. Juni 2026
Mainstage 01:
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Papa Roach
- Breaking Benjamin
- The Plot In You
- We Came As Romans
Mainstage 02:
- Deep Purple
- Alice Cooper
- The Pretty Reckless
- Alestorm
- Mikkey Dee With Friends Playing Motörhead Classics
Warzone Stage:
Valley Stage:
- Kadavar
- Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats
- The Inspector Cluzo
- Elder
- Truckfighters
- Igorrr
- The Halo Effect
- Rivers Of Nihil
- Devangelic
- Skaphos
Temple Stage:
- Skáld
- Feuerschwanz
- Borknagar
- Winterfylleth
- Perchta
Freitag, 19. Juni 2026
Mainstage 01:
- Iron Maiden
- Helloween (40th Anniversary Set)
- Ultra Vomit
- Accept
- Queensrÿche
- Sortilège
- Winds Of Steel
- Blackrain
Mainstage 02:
- Sabaton
- Opeth
- Sepultura
- Bloodywood
- Tesseract
- Brothers Of Metal
- Return To Dust
- Uravena
Warzone Stage:
- The Dillinger Escape Plan
- La Dispute
- Malevolence
- Ceremony
- Pogo Car Crash Control
- Point Mort
- Die Spitz
- Gridiron
- Wake The Dead
Valley Stage:
- Mastodon
- Slift
- Loathe
- Torche
- Stoned Jesus
- Primitive Man
- Rezn
- Yarostan
- Dragunov
Altar Stage:
- Blood Incantation
- Periphery
- Decapitated
- Sylosis
- Sinsaenum
- Blood Red Throne
- Crypta
- Esodic
- Impureza
Temple Stage:
- The Gathering
- My Dying Bride
- Rotting Christ
- Carach Angren
- Trelldom
- Einherjer
- Ponte Del Diavolo
- Killus
- Mourir
Samstag, 20. Juni 2026
Mainstage 01:
- Limp Bizkit
- A Perfect Circle
- Tom Morello
- Static-X
- Enhancer
- House Of Protection
- Thornhill
- Slay Squad
Mainstage 02:
- Volbeat
- Megadeth
- Anthrax
- Cavalera (CHAOS A.D.- Set)
- Crisix
- Gatecreeper
- Escuela Grind
- Insanity Alert
- Locomuerte
Warzone Stage:
- Hatebreed
- Lionheart
- Kublai Khan TX
- Cro-Mags
- Trash Talk
- Cancer Bats
- King 810
- Combust
- False Reality
Valley Stage:
- Cult Of Luna
- Amenra
- The Young Gods
- God Is An Astronaut
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs
- Pyschonaut
- Fange
- Bruit ≤
- Cold.Capsule
Altar Stage:
- Deicide
- Carcass
- Septicflesh
- Obscura
- Severe Torture
- Defeated Sanity
- Cabal
- Profanation
- Dvrk
Temple Stage:
- Behemoth
- Old Man’s Child
- Aura Noir
- Oranssi Pazuzu
- Gaerea
- 1914
- Non Est Deus
- Hulder
- Vígljós
Sonntag, 21. Juni 2026
Mainstage 01:
- The Offspring
- The Hives
- Rise Against
- Pennywise
- The Ataris
- The Bones
- The Dwarves
- Not Scientists
Mainstage 02:
- Bad Omens
- Architects
- Three Days Grace
- Black Veil Brides
- President
- Resolve
- Revnoir
- The Funeral Portrait
Warzone Stage:
- The Adicts
- Agnostic Front
- Circle Jerks
- Buzzcocks
- Drain
- End It
- Maid Of Ace
- Karen Dió
Valley Stage:
- Down
- Acid Bath
- Corrosion Of Conformity
- Eyehategod
- Soilent Green
- Black Tusk
- Gnome
- Alta Rossa
Altar Stage:
- Napalm Death
- Possessed
- Forbidden
- Six Feet Under
- Fulci
- Sublimate Cadaveric Decomposition
- Bloodstain
- Tempt Fate
Temple Stage:
- Mayhem
- Marduk
- Wolves In The Throne Room
- Scour
- Gehenna
- Thy Light
- Austere
- Silhouette
