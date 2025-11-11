Die Herren von Castle Rat stehen ganz unter der Fuchtel von Frontfrau Riley „The Rat Queen“ McCurry, die einiges zu erzählen hat.

THE BESTIARY (Deutsch: Das Bestiarium) ist im vorliegenden Sinne ein mittelalterliches Buch, in dem reale und vermeintlich existierende Tiere abgebildet und erklärt sind. Darunter beispielsweise Drachen und Einhörner – heute der Kryptozoologie zugeordnete Wesen, die vor einigen Jahrhunderten durchaus für echt gehalten wurden. Mit solch einem Buch beschäftigt sich das neue Album von Castle Rat inhaltlich, wie Sängerin Riley McCurry im Interview berichtet. „Jeder einzelne Song von THE BESTIARY…